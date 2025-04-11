Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 453 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $226.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.75 and a 200-day moving average of $259.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,802.68. This represents a 46.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,698,667.50. This represents a 45.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

