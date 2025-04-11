Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 531 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,103,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,647 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,480,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,738,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,538 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $86,722. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.