Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 320.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after buying an additional 24,783,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

