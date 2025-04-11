Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 309 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Intuit by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after acquiring an additional 268,060 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Intuit by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total value of $4,431,960.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,119,224.70. This trade represents a 15.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $577.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $591.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price target (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

