Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 73 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

IVE opened at $175.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.74. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

