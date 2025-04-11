Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Trading Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $103.28 and last traded at $104.95. 2,745,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,848,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.05.

A number of research firms have commented on ED. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

