ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Price Reaches $0.0122

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $61.82 million and approximately $23.51 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ConstitutionDAO Profile
ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.
Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
