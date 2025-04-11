Control Empresarial De Capital Acquires 16,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 16,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,737,998 shares in the company, valued at $426,643,412.24. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 110,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,914,000.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 20,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $381,800.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 155,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,131,000.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $4,305,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,800.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 46,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $1,366,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 60,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,757,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $2,960,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,862,000.00.

PBF Energy stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $60.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,191,000 after buying an additional 1,272,254 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,865,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 187,351 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,645,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,690,000 after acquiring an additional 184,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after acquiring an additional 78,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 562,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

