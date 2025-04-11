Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,055,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $14,935,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 462,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,369,000 after acquiring an additional 262,503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,084,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,115,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CORT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $117.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $1,110,809.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,399.18. This represents a 17.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $25,504.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,765.22. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,924 shares of company stock worth $14,963,130. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

