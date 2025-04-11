CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

CorVel Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.78 and a 200 day moving average of $114.98. CorVel has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

In other news, Director Alan Hoops sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total value of $1,187,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,811.07. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,772,720. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 193.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CorVel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CorVel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

