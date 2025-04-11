Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Barclays

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

COTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,597,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coty by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Coty by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

