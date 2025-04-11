Covestor Ltd Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.66.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

