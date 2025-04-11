Covestor Ltd Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 57,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.23 and its 200 day moving average is $96.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 854.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $13,822,739.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,253.06. This represents a 52.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

