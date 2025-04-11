Covestor Ltd Has $200,000 Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MKL opened at $1,759.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,857.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,744.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,417.65 and a 52-week high of $2,063.68.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.