Critical Comparison: MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK) versus Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) and MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Powerr and MetaWorks Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Powerr N/A -1.08% -0.87% MetaWorks Platforms N/A -249.65% -157.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smart Powerr and MetaWorks Platforms”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$750,000.00 ($0.18) -3.17 MetaWorks Platforms $410,000.00 3.38 -$5.65 million ($0.08) -0.18

Volatility and Risk

Smart Powerr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MetaWorks Platforms. Smart Powerr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetaWorks Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Smart Powerr has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetaWorks Platforms has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Smart Powerr and MetaWorks Platforms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 0.00 MetaWorks Platforms 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MetaWorks Platforms beats Smart Powerr on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions and consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. In addition, the company offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas to generate electricity; and flammable waste gases emitted from industrial production processes, such as blast furnace gas, and coke furnace gas, oil or gas to power gas-fired generators, as well as uses the waste heat generated in industrial production to make steam to generate electricity through a steam turbine. Further, it markets its projects to the industrial manufacturers to utilize energy recovery projects in their manufacturing processes, including steel, cement, nonferrous metal, coal, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

About MetaWorks Platforms

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

