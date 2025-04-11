Critical Contrast: Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) versus CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdStrike and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike 3.39% 7.11% 2.72% Manhattan Associates 20.95% 84.62% 32.00%

Risk & Volatility

CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

71.2% of CrowdStrike shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of CrowdStrike shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CrowdStrike and Manhattan Associates”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike $3.95 billion 23.11 $89.33 million ($0.08) -4,607.63 Manhattan Associates $1.04 billion 9.24 $218.36 million $3.51 44.91

Manhattan Associates has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CrowdStrike and Manhattan Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike 2 10 30 2 2.73 Manhattan Associates 0 3 6 1 2.80

CrowdStrike presently has a consensus price target of $400.88, suggesting a potential upside of 8.75%. Manhattan Associates has a consensus price target of $232.11, suggesting a potential upside of 47.24%. Given Manhattan Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than CrowdStrike.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats CrowdStrike on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services. It primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores. The company also provides inventory optimization and allocation solutions; technology platform including Manhattan Active Platform solutions, a cloud-native product designed to provide version-less product access; maintenance services, which offers on-premises software licensees with software upgrades for additional or improved functionality and technological advances; and professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services. In addition, it provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. The company offers products through direct sales personnel and partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves retail, consumer goods, food and grocery, logistics service providers, industrial and wholesale, high technology and electronics, life sciences, and government industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

