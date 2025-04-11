CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.5 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $368.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $380.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,367,163.36. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,801 shares of company stock valued at $45,553,642. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.88.

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.