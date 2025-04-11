CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by DRH Investments Inc.

DRH Investments Inc. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,484 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 9.7% of DRH Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Barclays lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.85.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

