D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 485,739 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 234,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

D-BOX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.