D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 485,739 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 234,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
D-BOX Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.
D-BOX Technologies Company Profile
D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than D-BOX Technologies
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.