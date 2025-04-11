DA Davidson Predicts Lower Earnings for Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report issued on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 0.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 8.5 %

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $362.81 million, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Kathryn V. Bohl purchased 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,713.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $266,467.88. The trade was a 23.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad R. Abraham purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,819 shares of company stock worth $473,064 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $26,416,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 398,826 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,799,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 730,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 356,232 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 307,355 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Further Reading

