DA Davidson Weighs in on AZEK’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AZEK in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of AZEK from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W lowered shares of AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.50 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $51.50 price target on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

AZEK opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19. AZEK has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,020,980.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 883,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,258,951.20. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AZEK by 623.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AZEK by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

