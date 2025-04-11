Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Up 32.4% – Here’s What Happened

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 32.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 858,559 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 432,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

DEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.72 million, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

