Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Up 9.4% – Time to Buy?

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 614,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 437,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
DEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.
