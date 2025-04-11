Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Up 32.4% – What’s Next?

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 32.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 858,559 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 432,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DEF. HC Wainwright raised Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.
