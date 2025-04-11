Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading 32.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 32.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 858,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 432,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
About Defiance Silver
Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.
