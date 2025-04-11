Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Up 32.4% – Still a Buy?

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 32.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 858,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 432,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEF. Northland Capmk raised Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Defiance Silver Price Performance

About Defiance Silver

The stock has a market cap of C$70.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

