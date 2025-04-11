Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.12 and last traded at $72.34. 2,650,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,273,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.24.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Persium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 29.4% during the first quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.