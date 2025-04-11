Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.44 and last traded at $79.17. Approximately 2,048,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,324,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 24.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 72.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 32.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

