Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

DAL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 11.1 %

DAL opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 11.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $554,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,291.12. The trade was a 29.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,478.21. This represents a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.