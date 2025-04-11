Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Trading 8.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.98 and last traded at $38.79. 6,351,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 9,259,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,478.21. This represents a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

