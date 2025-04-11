Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Up 10.6% – Here’s What Happened

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.26. Approximately 196,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 258,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 12.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 142.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 97,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 413,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 390.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also

