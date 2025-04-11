Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 13019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

