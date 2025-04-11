Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $156.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Melius raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Melius Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

