Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $12,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,045,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,303,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,068,000 after acquiring an additional 74,541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,118,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $316,228,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,179,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,219,000 after purchasing an additional 114,719 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $230.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.18.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock opened at $159.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $143.04 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.63 and its 200-day moving average is $191.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

