DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $14.18. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 173,785 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRD. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Stock Up 6.0 %

DRDGOLD Announces Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.