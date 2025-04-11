DRW Securities LLC Invests $366,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,596,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,552,961,000 after purchasing an additional 353,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100,198 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,894,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,683,000 after purchasing an additional 483,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,665,000 after buying an additional 88,479 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average is $79.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

