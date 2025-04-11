DRW Securities LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Etsy by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $81,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $1,044,951.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,582.14. This trade represents a 40.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,952 shares of company stock worth $2,554,620. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Price Performance

Etsy stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $71.72. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $852.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Etsy to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Etsy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

