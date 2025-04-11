DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $15,719,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 33,051 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.6 %

VMC opened at $235.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.03 and a 200-day moving average of $259.68.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

