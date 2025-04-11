Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Barclays

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

DUK stock opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.88. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $92.75 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

