Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Buys Shares of 20,000 Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1,671.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth about $225,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Stock Down 10.1 %

ZLAB opened at $24.32 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.15 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ZLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Activity

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,032,212.99. This represents a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yajing Chen sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $189,499.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at $914,154.19. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,744 shares of company stock worth $4,685,294 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Featured Articles

