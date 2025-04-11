Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Makes New Investment in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 94,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Full Truck Alliance comprises 0.2% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $10.26 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.1444 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is a boost from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YMM. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price objective on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

