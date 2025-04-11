Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Broadcom comprises about 0.2% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2,219.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,019.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,238,966,000 after buying an additional 6,540,800 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $972,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 928.6% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 793.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $172.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.33 and a 200-day moving average of $195.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

