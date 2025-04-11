Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Medpace by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $1,057,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medpace from $347.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs raised Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.90.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $282.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.00 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

