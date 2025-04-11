Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 957,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,831,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 33,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $63.42 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $152.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ArcBest from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ArcBest from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

View Our Latest Report on ARCB

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In other news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 700 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,754.38. This trade represents a 9.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.