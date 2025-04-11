Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,443,000 after acquiring an additional 310,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MeridianLink during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,461,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MeridianLink by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 69,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MeridianLink by 20.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 114,578 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 398,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220,240 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeridianLink stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.96. MeridianLink, Inc. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

MLNK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

