Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 7,897 Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insider Transactions at Third Coast Bancshares

In other Third Coast Bancshares news, insider William Bobbora bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.35 per share, for a total transaction of $64,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,021.65. The trade was a 5.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX opened at $27.48 on Friday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $378.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.06%. Analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.