Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $232,000 in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,583 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,357,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 161,306 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 924,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 53,037 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.84 million, a P/E ratio of 177.90 and a beta of 1.62. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.26%. Analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDFS shares. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

In related news, CEO John Kachig Kibarian acquired 34,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $783,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,162,153.60. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $92,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,556.44. The trade was a 21.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

