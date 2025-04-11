Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $299,000 in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 988.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on QTWO. KeyCorp raised Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $72.67 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.56 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -111.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average is $90.43.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $4,446,225.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,849 shares in the company, valued at $35,527,299.72. This trade represents a 11.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,518.36. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,853,965. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.