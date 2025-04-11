Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter James Lau sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $135,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,690,226.80. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Horwath sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $43,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,299. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,755 shares of company stock worth $356,020 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FARO. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th.

FARO opened at $24.85 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $471.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.40 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

