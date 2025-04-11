Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 2,688.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $555.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

